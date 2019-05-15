First Alert Weather Day declared Saturday for East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A few more days to continue drying out here in East Texas before more rain moves in. Lots of sunshine through Thursday with a partly cloudy sky expected on Friday with a very, very small chance for a shower or two.
On Saturday, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms are expected to move into the area during the day.
The Storm Prediction Center has put East Texas into a risk area of 15% chances for Significant Severe Weather, meaning that there is a 15% chance for strong to severe storms to occur within 25 miles of any point here in our area.
At this time, Strong, Thunderstorm Winds and a Flash Flooding risk will be the greatest risks. As we get closer to Saturday, we will tweak the risks for East Texas. Please remain Weather Alert on Saturday, outdoor plans, especially during the afternoon and evening hours are at greatest risk of experiencing thunderstorms.
