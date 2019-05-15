Employee celebrates 60 years at Tyler Pipe

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Next Week, employees at Tyler Pipe will be celebrating the 60th “work-iversary” of one of their own.
James Madison has been working at Tyler Pipe since he was 18 years old; starting on May 25, 1959.
“When I started work here, I came out here looking for a job in the summer,” said James Madison, an overhead bridge crane operator at Tyler Pipe.
“I always joke with him because he’s been out here since before my mother was born," said Brandon Hall, the melt manager at Tyler Pipe.
What began as a summer job for Madison turned into 60 years with the same company.
“I like to work I guess, I don’t know," said Madison. "I had never thought about leaving yet; just coming to work every day.”
Hall said he’s never seen a more dependable worker than Madison.
“He epitomizes the idea of American industrial worker,” said Hall. “He’s safe, he’s vigilant, he’s trustworthy and he’s reliable.”
Throughout his 60 years at Tyler Pipe, Madison has seen a lot of change.
“A lot of different machinery and a lot of different people," said Madison. "I had a lot of friends work here and a lot of them have passed on. Sometimes I think about them and get sad.”
But, he said he wouldn’t trade the past 60 years for anything.
“My favorite thing? Everything," said Madison. "I just like the job. I like the people I work with and everything. I like the job I do — especially, I like the job I do, because mostly I’m by myself.”
Hall said what Madison has accomplished is a goal that everyone should have.
“He’s satisfied with the job he’s been a part of all these years,” said Madison. “That’s what you want in your career.”
Madison said he doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.
“Whenever I feel like I don’t want to work," said Madison. “That’s when I’ll leave.”
“He hasn’t missed a beat at all,” said Hall. “He’s still our most efficient guy and he’s an integral part of our team.”
At 78 years old; Madison is an integral and knowledgeable part of that team.
