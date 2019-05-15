East Texas senator’s bill allowing feral hog kills without a license OK’d in both Texas houses

AUSTIN, TX (KLTV) - A bill loosening up freedom in Texans’ battle against the feral hog population is one step away from becoming law following the Texas House of Representatives’ approval Tuesday.
Senate Bill 317, authored by state Senator Bryan Hughes of Mineola, allows the hunting of feral hogs without a hunting license.
Hughes said in a February interview that the current law could be interpreted to mean one would have to prove hogs are doing damage before you have the right to kill them. SB 317 clarifies feral hogs can be killed without a license whether or not damage is being caused.
The bill will now be sent to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.
Pending that signature, the bill goes into effect on Sept. 1.
The bill passed in the senate unanimously on April 11. State Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos cast the lone vote against the bill in the House.
