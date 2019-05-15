East Texas Ag News: Growing winter squash in your spring garden

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It can be misleading, but winter squash is actually mean to be grown in the warmer seasons.
It’s named for the tough rind on the squash. This allows it to be stored for months so it can be eaten throughout the winter. Acorn, spaghetti, and butternut are some of the most common.
You’ll want to harvest it differently from yellow neck summer squash that you harvest before the rind gets tough.
You’ll need to wait until the winter squash turns a deep, solid, almost dull color when the rind hardens. If your fingernail can push thru the rind, you are harvesting it too early.
When you do harvest the squash, make sure you leave at least two inches of stem. You should be able to store it for up to a couple months in a cool dry place.
