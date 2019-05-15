DPS troopers responding to Highway 155 N crash involving motorcycle in Winona

WINONA, TX (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to a wreck on Highway 155 North and Jones Street in the Winona area.
Officials say a motorcycle was involved in the crash. DPS says the man driving the motorcycle was flown to a hospital. A woman passenger on the bike was taken by ambulance.
DPS says the man and woman were not wearing helmets and the wreck is under investigation.
Drivers may want to seek alternate routes as live traffic maps show traffic is delayed in the area.
Further details were not immediately available.
KLTV has a crew on the way to the scene.
