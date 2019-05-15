Crews contain structure fire at Longview apartment complex

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Crews from the Longview Fire Department are on the scene of a structure fire at an apartment complex.
According to the department, the call went out at 3:33 p.m. about a possible structure fire at the Misty Ridge Apartments located in the 300 block of West Hawkins Parkway.
Crews arrived on scene at 3:37 p.m. and the fire was quickly brought under control. Crews are still on scene conducting salvage and overhaul. There were no injuries reported.
According to the department, one apartment unit was affected by the fire.
