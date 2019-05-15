Man who died in industrial accident in Smith County identified

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - One person is dead after an industrial accident at a Smith County business.
Smith County crews are at the scene of Lonestar Truck Group Tyler, located near the intersection of Highway 155 North and Interstate 20. An employee with the company said a concrete pump truck had collapsed.
According to Sheriff Larry Smith, the initial investigation revealed that the victim was operating a concrete boom at this location. As he was pouring concrete at the hose end of the boom, the weight apparently shifted, causing the entire apparatus to become unbalanced. The victim was then struck in the head by the boom and knocked to the ground. OSHA was notified to respond to the location and will be the investigating agency handling the accident and determining its cause.
Jose Pena Garcia, 48, of Texarkana, was pronounced dead at the scene, Smith said. Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger responded to the accident scene for the inquest. An autopsy was ordered and the body was transported to Forensic Medical in Tyler.
No other injuries were reported, according to the sheriff’s office.
It was initially believed it was crane that had collapsed. It was later confirmed by an employee with the company that it was a concrete pump truck.
