Centurion Club 28th annual Giants of Law Enforcement Awards kicked off by singer Neal McCoy

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The Centurion Club held an awards banquet on Tuesday night to honor law enforcement officers and civilians in law enforcement support roles in Gregg County.
The event, held at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, featured dinner, an awards presentation, and an officer memorial.
“Tonight we honor officers who have fallen in the line of duty,” Officer Kristie Brian said. “It is a great honor for us to be able to do that. And we’re celebrating officers who will be receiving awards tonight, as well. We have been very fortunate not to lose any officers in the line of duty this year.”
The crowded venue showed that there is a lot of support for law enforcement in Gregg County.
“It means a lot for our community to come out to support us. We really appreciate that support,” Brian added.
2018 Award Winners are:
Civilian Employee of 2018: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office - John Hayden
Civilian of the Year 2018: Longview Police Department - Cathy Veath
Employee of the Year: White Oak Police Department - Laci Barnes
Civilian of the Year 2018: Kilgore Police Department - Jacki Hargrove
Employee of the Year 2018: Lakeport Police Department - Darlene Shelton
Civilian of the Year 2018: LeTourneau Police Department - Dillon Hartsfield
Telecommunications Operator of the Year 2018: Longview Police Department - Rebecca Lanier
Detention Officer of the Year 2018: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office - Joseph Saxon
Telecommunications Supervisor of the Year 2018: Longview Police Department - Randy Ross
Telecommunications Operator of the Year 2018: Kilgore Police Department - Amber Clifford
Reserve Deputy of the year 2018: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy David Navaille
Texas DPS Trooper of 2018: Gregg County - Trooper Douglas Cooper
Rookie of the Year 2018: Longview Police Department - Matthew Prescott
Investigator of the Year 2018: Kilgore Police Department - Corporal Stephen Goodson
Investigator of the Year 2018: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office - Matt Alford
Officer of the Year 2018: Lakeport Police Department - Sgt. Tammy Schultz
Officer of the Year 2018: White Oak Police Department - Officer Page Johnson
Officer of the Year 2018 LeTourneau University Police Department - Officer Greg Mandreger
Supervisor of the Year 2018: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office - Sgt. Marcus Windsor
Supervisor of the Year 2018: Kilgore Police Department - Sgt. Terry Linder
Supervisor of the Year 2018: Longview Police Department - Sgt. Shannon Purdon
Deputy Sheriff of the Year 2018: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office - Dep. Zach Kaminski
Detective of the Year 2018: Longview Police Department - Det. Susie Hardee
Exemplary Officer of the Year 2018: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office - Sgt. Chris Bullard
Officer of the Year 2018: Kilgore Police Department - Officer Joseph Johnston
Officer of the Year 2018: Longview Police Department - Officer Matthew Cooper
