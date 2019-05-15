Centurion Club 28th annual Giants of Law Enforcement Awards kicked off by singer Neal McCoy

VIDEO: Neal McCoy sings National Anthem at 28th annual Giants of Law Enforcement Awards Banquet
By Stephanie Frazier and Jeff Chavez | May 14, 2019 at 10:26 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 10:58 PM

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The Centurion Club held an awards banquet on Tuesday night to honor law enforcement officers and civilians in law enforcement support roles in Gregg County.

The event, held at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, featured dinner, an awards presentation, and an officer memorial.

“Tonight we honor officers who have fallen in the line of duty,” Officer Kristie Brian said. “It is a great honor for us to be able to do that. And we’re celebrating officers who will be receiving awards tonight, as well. We have been very fortunate not to lose any officers in the line of duty this year.”

The crowded venue showed that there is a lot of support for law enforcement in Gregg County.

“It means a lot for our community to come out to support us. We really appreciate that support,” Brian added.

2018 Award Winners are:

Civilian Employee of 2018: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office - John Hayden

Civilian of the Year 2018: Longview Police Department - Cathy Veath

Employee of the Year: White Oak Police Department - Laci Barnes

Civilian of the Year 2018: Kilgore Police Department - Jacki Hargrove

Employee of the Year 2018: Lakeport Police Department - Darlene Shelton

Civilian of the Year 2018: LeTourneau Police Department - Dillon Hartsfield

Telecommunications Operator of the Year 2018: Longview Police Department - Rebecca Lanier

Detention Officer of the Year 2018: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office - Joseph Saxon

Telecommunications Supervisor of the Year 2018: Longview Police Department - Randy Ross

Telecommunications Operator of the Year 2018: Kilgore Police Department - Amber Clifford

Reserve Deputy of the year 2018: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy David Navaille

Texas DPS Trooper of 2018: Gregg County - Trooper Douglas Cooper

Rookie of the Year 2018: Longview Police Department - Matthew Prescott

Investigator of the Year 2018: Kilgore Police Department - Corporal Stephen Goodson

Investigator of the Year 2018: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office - Matt Alford

Officer of the Year 2018: Lakeport Police Department - Sgt. Tammy Schultz

Officer of the Year 2018: White Oak Police Department - Officer Page Johnson

Officer of the Year 2018 LeTourneau University Police Department - Officer Greg Mandreger

Supervisor of the Year 2018: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office - Sgt. Marcus Windsor

Supervisor of the Year 2018: Kilgore Police Department - Sgt. Terry Linder

Supervisor of the Year 2018: Longview Police Department - Sgt. Shannon Purdon

Deputy Sheriff of the Year 2018: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office - Dep. Zach Kaminski

Detective of the Year 2018: Longview Police Department - Det. Susie Hardee

Exemplary Officer of the Year 2018: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office - Sgt. Chris Bullard

Officer of the Year 2018: Kilgore Police Department - Officer Joseph Johnston

Officer of the Year 2018: Longview Police Department - Officer Matthew Cooper

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.