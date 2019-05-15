Caddo Lake residents deal with rising water from recent rainfall

“They can say what they want to but I’ve been all the way down the Red River in my boat; all the way to Morgan City. There’s hardly any barge traffic on it. And you go twenty-five miles below Shreveport, lock five; they’ll lock you down at least 22 foot there. So that’s the difference in elevation twenty-five miles south of Shreveport. So I think a lot of this is man-made stuff that’s causing these problems,” Summers said.