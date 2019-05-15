Alabama Senate approves near-total abortion ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After hours of debate, the Alabama Senate passed a bill Tuesday night that outlaws nearly all abortions in the state, 25-6.
The bill passed without any amendments and will now go to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk. The House passed the bill on April 30.
“You don’t care for babies as well, you just aborted them about,” said Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro. "You don’t care nothing about mother’s in the state of Alabama…. You just raped Alabama.”
Four Republican senators voted for the amendment. Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, was one of them.
“Overwhelmingly in my district the women do not want it in the law - the elimination of rape and incest,” said Marsh.
Singleton filibustered the bill after the amendment was voted down. He spoke on the Senate floor for more than an hour. The Senate rules committee submitted a cloture petition after 8 p.m., and the Senate voted for the debate to end, after which the vote on the bill was held.
Tuesday night, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office released a statement saying, “The governor intends to withhold comment until she has had a chance to thoroughly review the final version of the bill that passed.”
On Thursday, a Senate debate on the bill turned chaotic when an amendment allowing the exceptions for cases of rape and incest was removed with a hasty voice vote. The debate was shut down, and the Senate adjourned because of the disorder.
The bill makes performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony unless the mother’s health is in danger.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.