Walmart ups the delivery game with next day shipping

Still, Walmart sells far fewer products than Amazon and its online U.S. sales are only a fraction of Amazon's online global merchandise empire. Amazon has also been delivering more packages itself rather than relying on the post office and other carriers like UPS and FedEx. The company expects to spend $800 million in the second quarter to speed up deliveries and has expanded its fleet of jets. On Monday, it announced that it will be expanding an incentive program to its employees so they can quit their jobs and start their own Amazon package delivery businesses.