Tuesday’s Weather: Sunny and warm again. Highs in the mid 80s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Another nice start with fair skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning. More sunshine is on the way for the day today with light winds. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s this afternoon, a lot like yesterday. Mostly sunny skies continue through the end of the week. Temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 80s. Winds begin to pick up by the end of the week with gusts of 15-20 mph by Friday. A very slight chance for rain late Friday and that chance will increase with showers and scattered thunderstorms possible by Saturday afternoon. Rain could last overnight into early Sunday morning with slight chances lingering into early next week.