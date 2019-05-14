Smith County deputies, SWAT involved in incident on County Road 2315

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Smith County law enforcement officials are at the scene of an incident on CR 2315.
Our reporter at the scene says that there are four or more marked Smith County sheriff vehicles at a scene outside a residence on CR 2315. A SWAT vehicle arrived as well. Officials have used a loudspeaker to try to call a man out of the home on the small residential road, but no one has emerged from the home, our reporter says.
No one is allowed near the home which appears to be the focus of the scene. We will update this story as information is released by officials at the scene.
