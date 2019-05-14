Sam’s Law passes in Senate, heads to governor

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - House Bill 684, better known as Sam’s Law, has passed both the Texas House and Senate.
Next, the bill goes to the governor to be signed into law.
The bill was heard for the final time, in the Senate, on Tuesday and passed unanimously, just as it did in the House.
Sam’s Law aims to turn Texas schools into “seizure-smart schools” by providing seizure recognition and response training for school employees. Schools would be required to have action plans in place for students who have seizures.
On May 7, the Senate Education Committee unanimously voted in favor of the bill, continuing its smooth journey through the Texas Legislature.
Sam’s Law was named after Kilgore student Samantha “Sam” Watkins, who died in December 2016 after having a seizure.
