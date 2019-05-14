East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Lots of sunshine through Friday before some rain moves in for the weekend. Looks like we are going to break the “Wet Wednesday” trend we have experienced lately. No rain is expected this Wednesday, or for that matter, this entire work week. Showers and thundershowers move back into the forecast this weekend and early next week. Temperatures should remain fairly warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s and lows in the lower to upper 60s. Light wind is expected as well until we get into the weekend, and even then, not much wind is likely. Enjoy this time of Drying-Out.