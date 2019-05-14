Nacogdoches ISD Board to consider honoring Coach Clarence McMichael

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -A permanent memorial could soon be put inside Dragon Stadium to honors the lifetime work of Clarence “Bo” McMichael.
At Thursday’s school board meeting, leaders will vote to place a memorial plaque inside dragon stadium that would honor McMichael. If approved his plaque would join plaques for former coaches Gean Hale and L.H. Matthews.
Mcmichael was the longtime head coach at the segregated EJ Campbell High School' and then assistant coach for Nacogdoches high.
In 1984 McMichael was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
