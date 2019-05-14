Subject of Marshall manhunt identified, still at large

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - Marshall police say they are conducting a manhunt Monday night.
The department says they are actively searching for a black male with an outstanding parole warrant. He is now identified as Antonio Dejuan Trammel. They say he is the suspect in an assault on a Marshall police officer.
According to police, the incident originated in the 2900 block of East Travis in response to reports of a person with a weapon and a welfare concern. Dispatch was notified about the altercation and an injury to an officer at the scene, just after 7 p.m. Trammel, police say, fled on foot. He has not been located as of 10 p.m. on Monday.
The search is being centered around the East Travis/Indian Springs area of town, according to police. They advise residents to be alert and call 911 if you observe anything out of the ordinary in your area.
The police officer is reported to be alert, oriented, and stable at this time. His name has not been released.
