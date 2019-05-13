Utility crews continue work to restore power in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Five days after straight line winds tore through parts of Longview, utility crews are still working to restore power to more than 1,000 customers, according to SWEPCO’s online outage map.
The website also shows it could be as late as 10 p.m. Monday before power is fully restored. Out-of-state crews are helping in the efforts.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum caught up with linemen who work for Service Electric Company out of eastern Tennessee as they worked to replace a snapped power pole on Bill Owens Parkway.
