Utility crews continue work to restore power in Longview

More than 1,000 customers still without power days after powerful storm

WEBXTRA: Work continues to restore power to Longview residents
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | May 13, 2019 at 2:45 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 3:08 PM

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Five days after straight line winds tore through parts of Longview, utility crews are still working to restore power to more than 1,000 customers, according to SWEPCO’s online outage map.

The website also shows it could be as late as 10 p.m. Monday before power is fully restored. Out-of-state crews are helping in the efforts.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum caught up with linemen who work for Service Electric Company out of eastern Tennessee as they worked to replace a snapped power pole on Bill Owens Parkway.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.