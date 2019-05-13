Tyler police investigating after cell phone businesses targeted by burglary suspects

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is investigating after several cell phone businesses were targeted by burglary suspects.
According to Tyler police, three Tyler cellphone businesses were targeted by burglary suspects over the weekend. Several other cell phone businesses in East Texas were also burglarized including ones in Lindale, Mineola, Canton and Terrell.
Three or more suspects are allegedly involved with the burglaries. They are reportedly driving a small silver sedan and are believed to be from outside the Tyler-area.
Tyler police reported they responded to an attempted burglary at the AT&T located at 4757 South Broadway at about 2:41 a.m. Sunday. According to officers on the scene, the front door was shattered and pry marks were found on the secured pull down cage. The cage was not breached.
A second attempted burglary occurred at about 2:57 a.m. at the Verizon located at 1016 West Southwest Loop 323. The suspects were not at the scene when officers arrived and no merchandise was reported missing.
Tyler police report the suspects are also involved in a third burglary, which occurred at about 3:17 a.m. Monday at the AT&T located at 2028 East Southeast Loop 323. Two suspects reportedly broke a window but it is believed they didn’t retrieve any merchandise.
Tyler police encourage cell phone businesses to ensure their merchandise is secure after business hours and review the security measures in place.
They ask anyone with information about the burglaries to contact them at 903-531-1000 or Crimestopper at 903-597-
