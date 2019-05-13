Sheriff’s office identifies suspect, victim in Tyler homicide

UPDATE:
Smith County Sheriff’s office has identified the suspect and victim in a Mother’s Day homicide.
The suspect was identified as James Robert Smith III and the victim was identified as Donnovon Reese, 27.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect and victim new each other and have had altercations in the past.
The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday at the Food Fast in the 11000 block of State Highway 64 West just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday, according to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived, they found the victim shot inside his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PREVIOUS STORY
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Tyler man charged with murder.
James Robert Smith III, 27, of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Sunday and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
Jail records show the offense occurred on Sunday.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Larry Christian said he could not immediately comment on the details of the incident.
