Roadwork projects for the week of May 13

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work throughout the district during the Week of May 13, 2019. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipmentfailure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.
Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance and Special Jobs crews plan to continue hot mix overlay operations on FM 645 between Tennessee Colony and FM 3328. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
FM 2054 Widening Project
- Limits: From FM 321 south to 0.866 miles south of County Road 2802
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $2.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Road widening activities and work to extend cross structures is being conducted. Expect daily lane closures and delays. The project is widening the roadway to eleven-foot lanes each direction with three-foot shoulders. It consists of widening the roadway, extending structures, replacing driveway pipes, sealcoat, surface mix, striping, and new roadway signage.
US 79 at UPRR Overpass Project
· Limits: From 1.5 miles east of FM 2574 to 0.5 miles past UPRR Overpass
· Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
· Cost: $1.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: May 2019
Current work includes backfilling pavement edges, placing final striping, and planting permanent seeding. Expect daily lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph with an advisory speed of 45 mph through this project. The contract includes cleaning and painting steel girders, bridge rail replacement, and placing a concrete overlay on the existing bridge deck.
US 175 Widening Project - Phase III - Anderson County
· Limits: From 0.85 mile E of FM 315 in Poynor SE to .5 mile NW of SH 155 at Frankston
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $27.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Work is being performed in the eastbound lanes of US 175. Flex-base operations are underway on the eastern end of the project between CR 300 and Cemetery Rd. Other work includes, box culvert placement in the two southern most lanes from Elm St. to Cemetery Rd; mulching and seeding in graded areas throughout the project limits; clear/grub, removing existing culverts, excavation, and installation and repair of SW3P items. The project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
US 287 Overlay Project
- Limits: From 0.154 miles south of SH 294 in Elkhart, south to the Anderson/Houston County line
- Contractor: Big Creek Construction
- Cost: $4 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Seal coat operations are expected to start Monday, May 13. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph from just north of SH 294 southward to just south of the county line. The project consists of guard fence upgrades, base repair, mill & inlay, surface treatment, surface hot mix, and permanent striping.
US 287 Super 2 Project
- Limits: From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of SH 294 in Elkhart
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $6.1 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
Current work includes excavation and embankment on the northbound side of the roadway, cross structure extension, and replacement of driveway pipes. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph through portions of the project. The contract consists of base repair, treated sub-grade, asphaltic concrete pavement base (ACP), a one course surface treatment (OCST), permeable friction course (PFC) surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.
----------------------------------------
Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance and the Special Jobs crews plan to continue pavement texturing operations Monday and Tuesday with work on SH 204 and FM 2493. On Wednesday, work moves to SH 21E for mill and inlay operations. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control at these locations.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
FM 343 Drainage Improvements
- Limits: From US 69 to 2.7 miles E of US 69
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $0.64 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
Drainage improvement operations are ongoing. The project will upgrade safety features on driveways and roadway cross-culverts.
US 69 Widening Project through Wells
· Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $17.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Road construction is being conducted on the east side of the roadway. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. There are minimal impacts on traffic. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed.
US 79 Widening Project
- Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $8.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
Road widening activities continue using daily lane closures and a pilot car. Expect delays on the corridor. The work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect. The project will widen the roadway to add passing lanes.
US 84 Restoration in Rusk
- Limits: From US 69 in Rusk to 0.46 miles east of SH 110
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $2.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor continues to perform drainage improvement work. Expect lane closures. The project will place roadway underdrain and repave the roadway lane through town.
----------------------------------------
Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews plan to continue mill and inlay operations on FM 349 from FM 2276 to SH 322. Expect lane closures with flaggers conducting traffic control.
Gregg County construction projects updates:
I-20 WB Overlay Project
- Limits: From SH 31 to SH 135
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge
- Cost: $1.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: July 2019
The contractor will be placing an overlay on the westbound lanes of I-20. Work includes milling and inlaying hot mix asphalt and a PFC (Permeable Friction Course) overlay and striping. The project also includes repairing concrete rail and metal beam guard fence. All lane closures will be at night.
FM 1844 Widening Project
- Limits: SH 300 (Gilmer Rd) to SS 502 (Judson Road)
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $2.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: July 2019
Current work includes installing sedimentation control, extending culverts, and replacing driveway pipe on this job. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of widening FM 1844. Work will include widening, placing hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and applying striping.
FM 1252 Widening Project
- Limits: From a half-mile west of SH 135 to SH 135 at Liberty City
- Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD
- Cost: $739,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: May 2019
The contractor is conducting shoulder widening activities. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project is widening FM 1252 with a center turn lane. Work includes cement treating base, widening, hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and striping.
----------------------------------------
Henderson County – Athens Maintenance crews plan to conduct base repairs on SH 31 in Malakoff as well as edge repair work on FM 3079 from FM 315 to FM 314. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Henderson County construction projects updates:
SH 31 GCAA Fairgrounds
- Limits: Henderson County Fairgrounds Entrance
- Contractor: Encino Landscaping
- Cost: $144,985.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Work is being conducted on the decorative walls and plant beds. The Landscape Development Project, awarded through the Governor’s Community Achievement Award, consists of reconstructing a pipe entrance, decorative fencing, landscaping, irrigation, and lighting.
SH 334 Bridge Project
- Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (a mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)
- Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP
- Cost: $41.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020
Current work includes driving sheet pile and drill shaft operations. Lane closures are possible. Motorists should expect delays when closures are in place. The project will upgrade the roadway from two to four lanes. It consists of the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.
Business SH 31 Project
- Limits: From BU 19 in Athens, northeastward to 0.10 miles east of Loop 7
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road Ltd.
- Cost: $1.1 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Expect lane closures and delays starting Monday, May 13, when the contractor implements PFC hot mix operations. Use alternate routes to avoid delays. The project consists of upgrading bridge rail, Metal Beam Guard Fence, PFC Surface Hot Mix, and pavement markings.
SH 19 Widening Project III
· Limits: From FM 1615 south to 0.3 miles south of Coon Creek
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $4.9 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
Work continues on erosion control items throughout the project limits. Lane closures are possible. The speed limithas been reduced to 60 mph for the duration of the project which consists of adding 10-foot shoulders on both thenorthbound and southbound travel lanes.
----------------------------------------
Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance crews plan to perform base repair operations on FM 2276 between US 259 and the Gregg County Line. Water damage repairs will be conducted on roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Rusk County construction projects updates:
SH 149 Overlay Project
- Limits: From the Gregg County line south to Panola County line
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $6.3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: May 2019
The contractor is working on punch list items. Expect alternating lane closures and delays. The project includes pavement repair, milling, hot mix overlay, bridge rail replacement, and installing new pavement markings.
FM 2658 Reconstruction Project
- Limits: From SH 43 to CR 2144
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $1.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: June 2019
The contractor is constructing concrete traffic rail. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project includes scarifying and cement treatment of existing base, new flex-base, two course surface treatment, and new pavement markings.
FM 840 Reconstruction
- Limits: From FM 2867 to SH 315
- Contractor: Pinto Construction Co, Inc.
- Cost: $7.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020
Work continues to extend culverts and place flex-base in the lanes. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. This project includes extending culverts, base placement, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, and upgrading guardrail and pavement markings.
----------------------------------------
Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews plan to conduct rehab operations on SH 110 north of I-20 from the Van Zandt County line to just 1.5 miles south of Smith County line. Work is planned for the southbound and northbound lanes. Crews will also perform ditch maintenance on various roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggersproviding traffic control at both locations.
Smith County construction projects updates:
FM 2493 Widening Project
- Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $14.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022
The right-of-way is being cleared within the project limits. Expect daily lane closures. The construction work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project will widen FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
Legacy Trails – Hike and Bike Trail Development
· Limits: West Trail: Three Lakes Pkwy to FM 2813; East Trail: Three Lake Pkwy to Cumberland Rd
· Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, Ltd.
· Cost: $4.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is performing cleanup work. The trail is closed to the public. The project consists of constructing 4.4 miles of hike and bike trails in Southwest Tyler, including parking lots, driveways, landscaping, pedestrian ramps, crosswalks and drainage structures along the 10-foot wide hike and bike trails.
Spur 248 Widening Project
· Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler
· Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.
· Cost: $8.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
No work is scheduled for the week. The project is widening Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
Turn Lanes Project
· Limits: Various locations throughout Tyler
· Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.
· Cost: $2.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is placing the final surface on US 69 at Cumberland Rd. with daytime lane closures. Expect major delays during daytime operations to place the final surface on South Donnybrook. All work is weather dependent.The project is removing the existing medians to extend the turn lanes and adding right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. Work locations include US 69 at Cumberland Rd., Independence Pl., Rice Rd., South Town Dr., and South Donnybrook Ave., and Grande Blvd. at Old Jacksonville Highway.
FM 346 Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: From FM 346 at Prairie Creek, south of Lake Tyler
· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
· Cost: $2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is conducting earthwork operations on the west side of the bridge. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is replacing the existing bridge with a wider structure.
CR 356 & CR 234 Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: CR 356 at Simpson Creek, east of Winona; CR 234 at Mud Creek
· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
· Cost: $800,000.00
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
No work is schedule at either location. The roadways are closed at the bridges. The project is replacing the existing bridges with wider structures.
I-20 Ramp Improvement Project
- Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $14.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
Retaining wall and culvert operations are ongoing on I-20 with frontage road construction also scheduled. The project is constructing frontage roads and improving ramps.
SH 31 Surfacing Project
- Limits: From FM 850 to FM 757
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $1.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
No work is planned for the week. The project consists of placing a ¾” Permeable Friction Course (PFC) and replacing the guard rail near FM 2908.
FM 2661 Widening Project
- Limits: From SH 31 to SH 64
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $2.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
No work is scheduled for the project which is widening the existing road and making drainage improvements. The work zone speed limit is 50 mph.
US 69 Overpass at FM 346
- Limits: At FM 346
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $16.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
Drainage improvement work is ongoing on this project that is building a new US 69 Bridge over FM 346.
Landscaping in Lindale and Troup
- Limits: US 69 in Lindale and on FM 13 and FM 1089 in Troup
- Contractor: Tight Line Construction, LLC
- Cost: $131,480.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
No work is scheduled on this project that consists of landscaping various locations in Lindale and Troup.
FM 2015 Widening Project
- Limits: From I- 20 Westbound Frontage Road, north to CR 313
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Crews are performing roadway widening operations. Expect single lane traffic daily with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project includes roadway widening to construct a continuous left turn lane, and improving paving, drainage, striping, and signage.
----------------------------------------
Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance crews plan to continue base repair work on the I-20 Service Roads between Mile Markers 514 and 517. Ditch maintenance will be performed on roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Van Zandt County construction projects updates:
SH 64 Widening Project
· Limits: From FM 16 to FM 858
· Contractor: Big Creek Construction
· Cost: $9.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
Current work to widen the roadway includes cement treating sub-grade and placing flex-base. Expect delays due to daily lane closures. The speed limit is 50 mph in the work zone. The project includes grading, structure work, striping, sign upgrades, and widening the road with shoulders and passing lanes in each direction.
SH 243 Widening Project
· Limits: From SH 198 east to SH 64 in Canton
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $6.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: April 2019
Current work continues on retaining walls, roadway widening, and driveway work on the south side of the road.Minor delays can be expected but no lane closures are planned. The project is widening the roadway from two tofour lanes with a flush median, curb and gutter, and storm drain improvements.
FM 1256 Widening Project
· Limits: From FM 316 eastward to SH 19
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $5.8 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2019
Stabilization and minor cleanup activities continue on this project. Periodic single lane closures are possible with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is widening and repaving the existing roadway and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1652 Rehab Project
· Limits: From FM 17 to FM 1255
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $4.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Roadway rehabilitation and widening operations continue. The project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1653 Rehab Project
· Limits: From SH 64 near Ben Wheeler, southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills
· Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
· Cost: $3.9 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Roadway rehabilitation and widening operations continue. The 5.5-mile project consists of roadway rehabilitation,widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1861 Rehab Project
· Limits: From SH 19 to FM 2339
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $2.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is conducting final work activities. Periodic lane closures are possible with flaggers providing traffic control. The project consists of pavement rehabilitation, widening the existing roadway, and improving drainage structures for safety.
County Road Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: CR 3415 at Giladon Creek; CR 1903 at Mill Creek Relief; CR 2142 at Caney Creek
· Contractor: B & E Construction, Inc.
- Cost: $904,800.00
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Work continues on the CR 1903 Bridge at Mill Creek Relief and on the CR 3415 Bridge at Giladon Creek. Both roads are closed for the duration of construction. The project is replacing three county roadbridges in Van Zandt County.
----------------------------------------
Wood County – Mineola Maintenance crews plan to perform overlay operations on FM 2088 and ditch maintenance on FM 49. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at both locations.
Wood County construction projects updates:
FM 1254 Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: FM 1254 At Lake Fork Creek
- Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.
- Cost: $1.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
FM 1254 is CLOSED at Lake Fork Creek between Loop 564 and FM 778. Detours are in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. With the old bridge removed, the contractor will begin substructure work for the new bridge. This project consists of replacing the bridge and approaches.
Loop 564 Overlay Project
- Limits: From US 69 north of Mineola to US 69 south of Mineola
- Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, Ltd.
- Cost: $5.77 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Crews are installing pavement underdrains and asphalt pavement overlay. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project includes pavement repair, hot mix asphalt overlay, guardrail, and pavement markings upgrades.
SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project
· Limits: Various roadways with current work on FM 182 from FM 17 to SH 154
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $1.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
Structure widening and installation of safety features continue on SH 182 and FM 1805. Expect minor delays dueto periodic single lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
I-20 Total Maintenance Contract
· Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties
· Contractor: Firemen Excavation
Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week:
- Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Monday and Thursday - the inside lanes thru all three counties
- Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Tuesday and Friday - the outside lanes thru all three counties
- Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Frontage roads and ramps on Wednesday
- Guardrail Repairs: In all three counties;
- Tree Removal: On I-20 westbound in Gregg County
- Delineation Upgrades: Ongoing in all three counties
- Barricade Repairs: Ongoing on dead end roadways in Smith and Van Zandt counties
- Longline Operations: In Smith County
- Sweeping Operations: Continuing thru all three counties