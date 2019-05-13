Officials continue to warn people about flood dangers along Sabine River

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Officials are warning people about the dangers of driving onto flooded roads along the Sabine River.
In Upshur County, water continues to rush across River Road South. Over the weekend, crews had to rescue four people from a van after they became trapped in the high water.
Big Sandy Firefighter Keane Kaiser says they were able to safely assist the people out of the water, but reminds people that not all of these stories end so well.
Meanwhile, Officials in Gregg County are advising people who live near the Sabine River to seek higher ground.
County officials told those living near the Sabine River and Highway 42 that water levels are dangerously high at this time.
