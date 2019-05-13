Monday’s Weather: Sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 80s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Fair skies this morning with calm winds. Temperatures are starting out nice and cool in the 50s this morning. Lots of sunshine is expected over the next few days and East Texas will finally see a longer break from the rain. Sunny with highs in the lower 80s this afternoon. Light winds will continue through midweek with high temperatures warming back into the mid 80s. Winds begin to increase a bit out of the south by the end of the week with temperatures in the upper 80s for Thursday and Friday. Chances for rain will return to the forecast this weekend with showers and thunderstorms possible both Saturday and Sunday.