Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will see lots of sunshine today with temperatures warming into the low 80s. Overnight we will cool to the low 60s. Tomorrow will be very similar with lots of sun and temperatures in the low to middle 80s. Wednesday will start off nice but you will want to pack along the umbrella as we could see a few showers in the afternoon and evening hours. On Thursday and Friday, we return to the sunny skies and we will warm into the upper 80s. Soak up the sunshine this week because as we head towards the weekend the wet weather returns. Saturday and Sunday will both be mostly cloudy days with rain and thundershowers chances. On the plus side, if you do see a few breaks in the cloud cover this weekend, it will be nice and warm in the middle 80s.