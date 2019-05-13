Kilgore police: 2 injured after car leaves roadway, comes to rest underneath bridge

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Two people were hospitalized after their car left the roadway and came to rest at the bottom of a bridge in Kilgore.
According to the Kilgore Police Department, at about 4:52 a.m., officers along with the Kilgore Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle wreck on the U.S. Highway 259 Bypass, just north of Synergy Road.
When crews arrived on scene, they discovered the vehicle had left the roadway and came to a rest underneath the bridges, near the railroad tracks.
One of the occupants was able to get themselves out of the vehicle while the other needed to be extricated. Kilgore police reported due the location of the vehicle and the damage sustained, the extrication took longer.
Both occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
