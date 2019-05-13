Gladewater woman sentenced to 20 years for robbing elderly woman at knifepoint

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Gladewater woman has been found guilty of aggravated robbery in Upshur County.
According to a press release, Lasandra Peoples, 40, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2017 robbery of an elderly woman in Gladewater.
The release said on December 6, 2017, Peoples entered the home of an elderly woman in Gladewater. Displaying a knife, Peoples stole money and jewelry from the victim, before forcing her into a bathroom and throwing away her landline telephone.
The victim, 75 at the time of the offense, was able to secure her cellular phone and crawl through the bathroom window to safety before calling 911.
First Assistant District Attorney Sarah Lyn Cooper represented the State, and John Moore of Longview, Texas represented Ms. Peoples.
The release said Peoples must serve at least half of her sentence before being eligible for parole.
