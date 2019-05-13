East Texas singer Laci Kaye Booth’s successful ‘Idol’ run ends at Top 4

HOLLYWOOD (KTRE) - After making it into the Top 4, Livingston’s Laci Kaye Booth’s successful run on American Idol has come to the end.
Booth made the Top 4 after the judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, used their only save of the season to save her from elimination.
During Sunday’s episode, Laci Kaye performed Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House that Built Me’ and Elton Johns’s ‘Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting."
