East Texas singer Laci Kaye Booth’s successful ‘Idol’ run ends at Top 4

East Texas singer Laci Kaye Booth’s successful ‘Idol’ run ends at Top 4
Laci Kaye Booth from Livingston ends her streak on American Idol after the Top 4 (Source: ABC/KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | May 12, 2019 at 9:17 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 9:26 PM

HOLLYWOOD (KTRE) - After making it into the Top 4, Livingston’s Laci Kaye Booth’s successful run on American Idol has come to the end.

Booth made the Top 4 after the judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, used their only save of the season to save her from elimination.

Laci Kaye Booth Sings Miranda Lambert "The House That Built Me" - Bobby's Pick - American Idol 2019 on ABC

Will you bring Laci HOME 🏡 to celebrate Top 3?! To vote for Laci: text 13 to 21523, download the Idol app, and visit AmericanIdol.com/vote.

Posted by American Idol on Sunday, May 12, 2019

During Sunday’s episode, Laci Kaye performed Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House that Built Me’ and Elton Johns’s ‘Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting."

Laci Kaye Booth Sings Elton John "Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting" - American Idol 2019 on ABC

More like SUNDAY night's alright for Laci 😉 To vote for Laci: text 13 to 21523, download the Idol app, and visit AmericanIdol.com/vote.

Posted by American Idol on Sunday, May 12, 2019

RELATED:

LIVE: ‘American Idol’ contestant Laci Kaye Booth stops by East Texas Now

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.