East Texas Ag News: Tips on fertilizing roses

For most soils, the Texas A&M Agrilife office in Overton says you should use a complete fertilizer for the first application just as new growth starts.
That complete soil ratio is 13 parts nitrogen, 13 parts phosphorus, and 13 parts potassium.
Agents add you should then use ammonium sulfate or any other high nitrogen ratio fertilizer every 4 to 6 weeks once the new growth cycle starts following a flowering cycle.
For organic sources they suggest you use cottonseed or alfalfa meal.
Continue to spray rose varieties susceptible to black spot, using a spray recommended for fungus control every 7 to 10 days.
Many of the old garden roses and some of the newer ones have considerable resistance to black spot. Climbing hybrid tea roses may be pruned as soon as they complete flowering.
