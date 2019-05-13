Contenders emerge as baseball,softball playoffs continue to get tougher

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The baseball playoffs enters the Regional Quarterfinal Round and softball is ready to determine the regional finals after this week’s semifinal action.
A state title is getting closer for teams who believe they have the best chemistry at this moment. This weeks game take place between May 13-18.
4A
Kilgore (26-5) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove (25-4)
- best of 3 series - All Played at ETBU
- Game 1: Thursday, 7:30 PM
- Game 2: Friday, 7:30 PM
- Game 3: Saturday, 3:00 PM (If Necessary)
Longview Spring Hill (21-10-1) vs Van (14-12)
- Best of 3 series - All at Mike Carter Field in Tyler
- Game 1: Thursday, 7:00 PM
- Game 2: Friday, 5:00 PM
- Game 3: Friday, 30 Min after Game 2 (If Necessary)
Robinson (26-4-1) vs Hudson (24-10)
- Best of 3 series - All games at Madisonville
- Game 1: Thursday, 3:30 PM
- Game 2: Friday, 5:00 PM
- Game 3: Friday, 30 Min after Game 2 (If Necessary)
3A
Grand Saline (23-9-1) Vs. Gunter (24-8)
- Best of 3 series - All played at Royse City
- Game 1: Thursday, 7:30 pm
- Game 2: Friday, 7:30 pm
- Game 3: Saturday, 2:00 pm (if necessary)
Harmony (25-7) Vs. New Diana (20-8)
- Best of 3 series
- Game 1: Thursday, @ Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 pm
- Game 2: Friday,@ Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 pm
- Game 3: Saturday,@ ETBU, 5:00 pm (if necessary)
Atlanta (17-7-1) Vs. White Oak (21-8-1)
- best of 3 series - All games at Gary
- Game 1: Thursday, 6:00 pm
- Game 2: Friday, 6:00 pm
- Game 3: Saturday, 12:00 pm (if necessary)
Central (19-13) Vs. Orangefield (20-10)
- Best of 3 series
- Game 1: Thursday @ Central, 6:00 pm
- Game 2: Saturday @ Orangefield, 3:00 pm
- Game 3: 30 min after game 2 (if necessary)
Cushing (11-8) Vs Shelbyville (19-4)
- Best of 3 series - All at Rusk
- Game 1: Thursday, 6 pm
- Game 2: Friday, 5PM
- Game 3: Follows (if necessary)
Garrison (20-9) VS Woden (18-6)
- Best of 3 Series - All games at Hudson
- Game 1: Friday, 5:30 pm
- Game 2: Saturday, 1 PM
- Game 3: Follows (if necessary)
1A - *** Regional Semifinals
Union Hill (5-18) VS LaPoynor (11-6-1)
- Best of 3 series - All at Grand Saline
- Game 1: Thursday, 5:30 PM
- Game 2: Friday, 5:30 PM
- Game 3: Follows (if necessary)
Kennard (2-7) VS Wells (7-6)
TBD
5A
Frisco Reedy vs Hallsville
- Best of 3 series - All Games at Rains HS
- Game 1: Thursday, 7 pm
- Game 2: Friday 7 pm
- Game 3: Saturday, 1 pm (if necessary)
3A
Rain vs Hughes Springs
- Bet of 3 series - All games at Whitehouse
- Game 1: Thursday , 6 pm
- Game 2: Friday 6 pm
- Game 3, Saturday 2 pm (if necessary)
Bells vs Harmony
- Best of 3 Series - All games at Royse City
- Game 1: Thursday, 6:30 pm
- Game 2: Saturday, 2:00 pm
- Game 3: following Game 2 (if necessary)
Diboll vs Little River Academy
TBD
2A
Beckville vs Lovelady
- Best of 3 series - All games at Rusk
- Game 1: Wednesday 6 pm
- Game 2: Thursday 6 pm
- Game 3: Saturday 12 pm (if necessary)
Harleton vs West Sabine
TBD
1A - *** Regional Finals (winner goes to state tournament)
Sulfur Bluff vs Chireno
TBD
