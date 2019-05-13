Contenders emerge as baseball,softball playoffs continue to get tougher

By Caleb Beames | May 13, 2019 at 11:18 AM CDT - Updated May 13 at 11:18 AM

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The baseball playoffs enters the Regional Quarterfinal Round and softball is ready to determine the regional finals after this week’s semifinal action.

A state title is getting closer for teams who believe they have the best chemistry at this moment. This weeks game take place between May 13-18.

Baseball Regional Quarterfinals

4A

Kilgore (26-5) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove (25-4)

  • best of 3 series - All Played at ETBU
  • Game 1: Thursday, 7:30 PM
  • Game 2: Friday, 7:30 PM
  • Game 3: Saturday, 3:00 PM (If Necessary)

Longview Spring Hill (21-10-1) vs Van (14-12)

  • Best of 3 series - All at Mike Carter Field in Tyler
  • Game 1: Thursday, 7:00 PM
  • Game 2: Friday, 5:00 PM
  • Game 3: Friday, 30 Min after Game 2 (If Necessary)

Robinson (26-4-1) vs Hudson (24-10)

  • Best of 3 series - All games at Madisonville
  • Game 1: Thursday, 3:30 PM
  • Game 2: Friday, 5:00 PM
  • Game 3: Friday, 30 Min after Game 2 (If Necessary)

3A

Grand Saline (23-9-1) Vs. Gunter (24-8)

  • Best of 3 series - All played at Royse City
  • Game 1: Thursday, 7:30 pm
  • Game 2: Friday, 7:30 pm
  • Game 3: Saturday, 2:00 pm (if necessary)

Harmony (25-7) Vs. New Diana (20-8)

  • Best of 3 series
  • Game 1: Thursday, @ Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 pm
  • Game 2: Friday,@ Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 pm
  • Game 3: Saturday,@ ETBU, 5:00 pm (if necessary)

Atlanta (17-7-1) Vs. White Oak (21-8-1)

  • best of 3 series - All games at Gary
  • Game 1: Thursday, 6:00 pm
  • Game 2: Friday, 6:00 pm
  • Game 3: Saturday, 12:00 pm (if necessary)

Central (19-13) Vs. Orangefield (20-10)

  • Best of 3 series
  • Game 1: Thursday @ Central, 6:00 pm
  • Game 2: Saturday @ Orangefield, 3:00 pm
  • Game 3: 30 min after game 2 (if necessary)

Cushing (11-8) Vs Shelbyville (19-4)

  • Best of 3 series - All at Rusk
  • Game 1:  Thursday, 6 pm
  • Game 2:  Friday, 5PM
  • Game 3:  Follows (if necessary)

Garrison (20-9) VS Woden (18-6)

  • Best of 3 Series - All games at Hudson
  • Game 1:  Friday, 5:30 pm
  • Game 2:  Saturday, 1 PM
  • Game 3:  Follows (if necessary)

1A - *** Regional Semifinals

Union Hill (5-18) VS LaPoynor (11-6-1)

  • Best of 3 series - All at Grand Saline
  • Game 1: Thursday, 5:30 PM
  • Game 2:  Friday, 5:30 PM
  • Game 3:  Follows (if necessary)

Kennard (2-7) VS Wells (7-6)

TBD

Softball Regional Semifinals

5A

Frisco Reedy vs Hallsville

  • Best of 3 series - All Games at Rains HS
  • Game 1: Thursday, 7 pm
  • Game 2: Friday 7 pm
  • Game 3: Saturday, 1 pm (if necessary)

3A

Rain vs Hughes Springs

  • Bet of 3 series - All games at Whitehouse
  • Game 1: Thursday , 6 pm
  • Game 2: Friday 6 pm
  • Game 3, Saturday 2 pm (if necessary)

Bells vs Harmony

  • Best of 3 Series - All games at Royse City
  • Game 1: Thursday, 6:30 pm
  • Game 2: Saturday, 2:00 pm
  • Game 3: following Game 2 (if necessary)

Diboll vs Little River Academy

TBD

2A

Beckville vs Lovelady

  • Best of 3 series - All games at Rusk
  • Game 1: Wednesday 6 pm
  • Game 2: Thursday 6 pm
  • Game 3: Saturday 12 pm (if necessary)

Harleton vs West Sabine

TBD

1A - *** Regional Finals (winner goes to state tournament)

Sulfur Bluff vs Chireno

TBD

