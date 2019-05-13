City of Longview: Several parks are still closed due to downed trees

From the City of Longview
LONGVIEW, TX (News Release) - Parks and Trails
The Longview Parks and Recreation Department reported continued closures at several parks and trails.
· Akin Park is closed due to several downed trees
· Julieanna Trail is closed due to several downed trees
Meanwhile, while Cargill Long Trail and Boorman Trail have been reopened, walkers should take care around crews continuing to clean up debris from the area.
Clean Up Assistance
Residents needing help removing debris from their private property or those willing to volunteer to help their neighbors can call 903-237-1379 during open business hours or email CL@LongviewTexas.gov.
Residents with yard debris can schedule Bulky Item Service by calling 903-237-1240 during open business hours or through CitySend.
Here is a list of items that can be collected, and here are items that can not be collected.
All items must be placed on the curb.
The Compost Site is open to Longview residents free of charge. It is also open to non-residential and commercial haulers for a collection fee of $7.50 per cubic yard.
The Compost Site accepts grass, trees, leaves, and garden waste. Stop at the main gate for instructions and directions to the current dumping site. Please take care and do not leave plastic trash bags at the site.
Residential yard waste (leaves, grass clippings, pine straw, limbs, branches trees up to 10 feet in length and no more than 24 inches in diameter) can be taken to the Compost Site with proof of an active residential Sanitation account (current water bill).
Regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hours may vary during holidays.
- Yard debris only.
- No lumber, cross ties, landscape timbers fence posts, or other processed wood accepted.