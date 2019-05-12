Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Happy Mother’s Day! We will start off this morning with mostly cloudy skies but as we head through the day the clouds will move out. This afternoon is looking to be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 70s. Overnight we will cool to the upper 50s. Tomorrow we will see lots of sunshine which will help us warm to the low 80s. Tuesday we could see a few extra clouds here and there, but it will still be warm in the low 80s. Wednesday brings around slight rain chances. Thursday and Friday will both bring back mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the middle 80s. The start of next weekend is looking to bring cloud cover and rain chances back to East Texas.