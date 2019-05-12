Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A break from the rain for most in East Texas this upcoming work week. High pressure sets in for your Monday with temperatures starting off mild in the upper 50s before warming into the lower 80s for the afternoon with sunny skies. Slight chances for scattered showers on Tuesday, mostly for just our western and southwestern counties with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the middle 80s. High pressure starts to settle back in on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies and a slow warming trend into the middle to upper 80s through the end of the next work week. Strong southerly flow returns by next weekend, as do mostly cloudy skies and rain chances. Afternoon based convection will be possible for Saturday and Sunday so showers and isolated thunderstorms will both be possible. Overall, this next work week is very tame compared to the active weeks in the past. This is the very much needed break in the rain that East Texas needed. Here’s hoping Tuesday rain totals are low. Enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures!