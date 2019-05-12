Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide at Tyler gas station

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in a Tyler gas station parking lot that happened early this morning.
Deputies responded to Food Fast in the 11000 block of State Highway 64 just after 2 am, according to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived, they said they found the victim shot inside his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, there is no motive or suspect information in this case.
If you have any information on this shooting or suspect, you are asked to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.