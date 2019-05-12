Former Newton AD/ Football Coach W.T. Johnston has died

On, May 11, 2019, former Athletic Director and Head Coach William T. (WT) Johnston passed away. Newton ISD was blessed to have employed Coach Johnston for 26 years, six years as the athletic director and head coach. During his career at Newton ISD the athletic department has flourished. Not only has Coach Johnston made an impact on the athletic department but he has had influence on the community of Newton as well. His determined strong faith has inspired many. He is known in East Texas as well as across the country for his work in athletics and his encouragement to others to never give up but to cling to God and his Word. Newton ISD will miss him dearly. On behalf of the family and the district it is requested that individuals and all media respect the privacy of Coach Johnston’s family, our students, staff, and the Newton community. The school schedule will not be interrupted, our elementary and middle school students will have their STAAR tests next week as scheduled.