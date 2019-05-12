Big Sandy VFD rescues four people inside stranded vehicle

By Christian Terry | May 12, 2019 at 10:27 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 10:27 AM

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Big Sandy Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle stranded in high water Saturday.

According to a Facebook post, around 10:45 p.m. they received a call for a stranded vehicle in high water with 4 occupants inside with water to their knees on River Road.

They said one person was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

They are reminding people to please “turn around, don’t drown” when you see water on the road.

