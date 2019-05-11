WEBXTRA: Longview church gives back after storms hit community

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A Longview church is giving back to the community following storms that damaged the city.
The East Cotton Street Church of Christ is giving supplies to those who were affected by this weeks storms.
A semi-truck full of clothes, food, and other supplies is parked at the church located on 2015 East Cotton Street.
The church will be handing out supplies to people until 6 p.m. Saturday. They will also be distributing supplies from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Distribution will also take place on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
