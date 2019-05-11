Some roads closed in East Texas due to flooding

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Flooding has caused some roads to be closed in East Texas.
The Longview Police Department sent several tweets saying a few roads were barricaded due to flooding.
Barricades are set up in the 600 block of Lincoln due to flooding.
Barricades were also set up on St. Clair at the creek. The tweet said residents could get out by going up Judson Road or going out St. Clair to Pliler
Pliler Road between Farmer and McCann was also barricaded due to floodwaters.
In Gregg County, River Road near the Sabine River is closed due to floodwaters from the Sabine River. Residents are being asked to leave the area for their safety as waters continue to rise.
KLTV will continue to update this list with any new road closures we receive.
