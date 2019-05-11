Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A cloudy and rainy day ahead for most of us. We also have the possibility of seeing a few isolated thundershowers so don’t be surprised if you see some lightning and hear some thunder today. Overnight will be on the cooler side, only in the middle 50s. Tomorrow for Mother’s Day we will finally see sunshine towards the afternoon with temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Monday will be similar with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and we could can’t rule out the chance of seeing a few thundershowers. Sunshine will return for both Thursday and Friday with temperatures nice and warm, in the middle 80s.