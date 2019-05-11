Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Showers and storms will remain possible through the evening hours before things finally quiet down overnight into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be mild in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for your Mother’s Day morning and skies will start mostly cloudy before clearing out through the afternoon hours with highs reaching into the middle 70s. Conditions for tomorrow will stay mostly dry, with just a stray light shower possible early in the day with a fair mix of sunshine and clouds by the afternoon hours. Mostly dry again for Monday, with just a slight chance for scattered showers later in the day and highs jumping to near 80 degrees with partly to mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will be the best chance to see scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm during the day, but chances are still slim at 30%, so thankfully not everyone will see the rain. Lesser chances for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, only a 10-20% chance with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 80s. Starting on Thursday, finally, we can enjoy some well-deserved sunshine with temperatures slowly warming into the middle 80s through the weekend with dry conditions persisting through Saturday. In the meantime, rivers in East Texas are nearing moderate to major flood stages so please be careful on those roads and bridges this weekend. If you see water over the roadway, please don’t try to drive through it. Stay safe, East Texas.