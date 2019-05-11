Officials advising people near part of the Sabine River in Gregg County to seek higher ground

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Officials in Gregg County are advising those that live near the Sabine River to seek higher ground.
The county told those living near the Sabine River and Highway 42 that water levels are dangerously high at this time.
A swift water rescue team was called out and taken along the river to warn people about the rising waters.
The county said those living near the Sand Bar Marina and River Road near Highway 42 are being warned of the danger and asked to evacuate the area.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.