Ex-Lumberjack Holyfield chooses Texas Tech

Holyfield made an immediate impact when joining SFA in the 2015-16 season by being one of just three players, along with Trey Pickney and Thomas Walkup, to start in all 34 games. Holyfield averaged 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. He scored at the time a career-high of 15 points against Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA tournament.