Ex-Lumberjack Holyfield chooses Texas Tech

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -Former SFA Lumberjack TJ Holyfield has chosen to play his final year of eligibility at Texas Tech.
The graduate transfer announced his decision on Twitter Saturday afternoon.
Tech was one of five schools, including Illinois, Kansas, Oregon and Miami, that Holyfield was considering.
The move may come as a surprise because many speculated Illinois as the obvious landing spot, with the team being coached by former SFA Head Coach Brad Underwood, who also recruited Holyfield to SFA.
Holyfield made an immediate impact when joining SFA in the 2015-16 season by being one of just three players, along with Trey Pickney and Thomas Walkup, to start in all 34 games. Holyfield averaged 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. He scored at the time a career-high of 15 points against Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
As a sophomore he made the All-Southland Conference Second team and led the Lumberjacks in scoring and rebounding. His junior year, Holyfield led the 'Jacks back to the NCAA Tournament and was the Southland Conference MVP. The 6’8’’ forward sat out his senior season with a serious shoulder injury he had surgery on.
Holyfield also became the all-time leader in blocked shots in SFA history.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.