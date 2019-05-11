Baptist men lend a hand cutting trees in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -
When there is catastrophic damage, the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention volunteers head out to help. And they have made their way to Longview to lend a hand.
Like too many Longview residents, Scott Schulik has a tree on his house. Scott is a member of Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview, and they are helping to coordinate the SBTC.
“Have known them kind of through the years for some different work they do around the state and around the country,” Scott said.
And he’s comfortable just letting them do their thing starting with an assessment.
“These guys have done some big jobs. They did Bastrop a couple years ago after all the fires. They’ve done work in Houston with the flood of Hurricane Harvey; they know what they’re doing,” Scott stated.
Steve Adcock is one of those guys that knows what he’s doing. He’s been with the Baptist Convention about three years, and as far as Longview goes:
“We’ve seen a lot worse. Alto was really bad,” Steve said.
He was compelled to help.
“I’m retired now, and I just felt like that’s what the Lord wanted me to do. I’ve used a chainsaw all my life. And so we have to go through special courses before we can do this for Southern Baptist of Texas Disaster Relief, but I just felt like it was something I could do,” Steve explained.
They developed a plan of attack while quickly trimming limbs from the steep roof.
“We’re trained in rigging and the more technical jobs. We don’t just go usually and clean up yards or cut trees on the ground. We try to take on the ones that are more difficult,” Steve said.
“This looks difficult,” I offered.
“It’s going to be a bit of a challenge,” Steve agreed.
Limb after limb hit the ground and were carried to the pile. In about an hour the tree was stripped bare and then freed of the house, its roots holding it in place hovering above the roof.
A little more trimming and a rope attached to a truck winch and the tree hit the ground seemingly in slow motion.
“Terrific group of volunteers, and now we just deal with a few holes and it will be done,” Scott added.
They had the tree down in about two hours.
If you need help clearing off your property contact the Mobberly Baptist Church at info@mobberly.org.
