Wreck shuts down Hwy 42 south of Harrison Road

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A wreck has a major Gregg County highway shut down Friday morning.
According to Gregg County Sheriff’s Department dispatch, crews are working a wreck on Highway 42 near Harrison Road south of White Oak.
Southbound traffic is being rerouted to Harrison Road. Northbound traffic is being turned around and sent back south again at the Sabine River Bridge.
Motorists should avoid this area if at all possible.
Details on the cause of the wreck and possible injuries are limited at this time.
