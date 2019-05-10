WATCH: Sen. Cornyn visits Komatsu in Longview to discuss new law

Senator John Cornyn. (Source: Sen. John Cornyn)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | May 10, 2019 at 4:57 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 5:16 PM

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A U.S. senator for Texas is set to visit a Longview manufacturer Friday to discuss a new act expected to impact the East Texas industry.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt will hold a roundtable discussion with business and education leaders at Komatsu Mining Corporation.

There will be a roundtable discussion at 4:20 p.m., followed by a 4:50 p.m. tour and a 5:10 p.m. press conference. Watch live here.

Thursday, the senator’s office released a statement on the upcoming event.

The lawmakers are expected to discuss the Innovations in Mentoring, Training, & Apprenticeships Act - and how it will impact the East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy, which opened in August 2018.

Those expected to participate in the roundtable discussion include:

  • U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX)
  • Bill Stoudt, County Judge, Gregg County
  • Gerald Rincher, General Manager, Komatsu
  • Andy Mack, Mayor, Longview
  • Jody Sanders, Director, East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy
  • Kelly Hall, President/CEO, Longview Chamber of Commerce
  • Peggy Vaughan, Board of Directors, Longview Economic Development Council
  • Pete Lamothe, Learning Services Manager, Eastman Chemical
  • Cory Simmons, Director of Operations, AAON Coil Products, Inc.
  • Anthony Mula, Roll Mill/Finishing Electrical Supervisor, Nucor Corporation
  • Ron Ellis, Director of Operations, Norris Cylinder Company
  • Dr. James Wilcox, Superintendent, Longview ISD
  • D’Wayne Shaw, Dean of Public Service and Industrial Technologies, Kilgore College
  • Barton Day, Provost, Texas State Technical College – Marshall

