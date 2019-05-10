Tyler father who confessed in 4-month-old’s death sentenced to life in prison

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Smith County father who confessed to beating his 4-month-old child has now been sentenced to prison.
Friday, Andres, Ibarra, 20, of Tyler was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to online judicial records.
He was charged with capital murder after the death of his 4-month-old daughter, Sofia Ibarra. He entered a guilty plea to the charge.
Ibarra confessed to abusing his daughter on June 25, 2018, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
The child’s father was interviewed at the hospital, and the sheriff’s office says he admitted to striking the child in the ribs and abdomen with a closed fist, and he stated that he then threw the child.
Ibarra told officials he went outside to smoke marijuana and then went to sleep. When he woke up in the morning, he and his girlfriend left the home with the child. They noticed the child was pale and not breathing normally, so they took the child to a hospital.
A medical exam revealed Sofia suffered several injuries caused by blunt force trauma, according to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.
Friday, the district attorney’s office released a statement on the sentence.
Following negotiations between Ibarra’s attorneys and prosecutors, Ibarra agreed to plead guilty to Capital Murder, and the State agreed to waive the death penalty. Ibarra was sentenced to life in prison, and he waived his right to appeal," the statement reads.
Ibarra is not eligible for parole.
“The decision to allow Mr. Ibarra to plead to Life Without Parole comes after a thorough review of the evidence, conversations with detectives, and consultation with Sofia’s mother," District Attorney Jacob Putman said. “This plea agreement ensures that the defendant will never be released from prison and that he has no rights to appeal his sentence.”
