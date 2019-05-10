Town of Winona gathers to remember teen killed in tragic shooting

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas community is remembering a Winona teenager who was shot and killed by her father Monday morning.
“Olivia lived a life that brought joy; every time she walked into the room, she brought laughter,” Olivia’s youth pastor said.
13-year-old Olivia Monteagudo was remembered for her smile Thursday, as her classmates and teachers spoke kinds words and the town of Winona listened.
“We have a choice in how we can go forward as a community and as a school. We can’t change the past, but we can choose how to celebrate and remember Olivia in our minds and in our hearts tonight,” Winona Superintendent Cody Mize says. Anyone in the audience that Olivia touched in a positive way was asked to stand during the ceremony, and a wave overcame the room as nearly everyone stood.
“Olivia’s life on earth may have come to an end, however, the reason God gave her to us is not,” Winona Middle School Assistant Principal Paul Richards says.
Olivia and her mother were both shot and killed by her father Monday morning; an incident that affected an entire town.
“And I challenge each and every one of your, follow Olivia’s example of greatness,” Richards says.
Olivia Monteagudo played the clarinet in the Winona Middle School band. Her band director says there will be an empty chair at the band’s spring show in her memory.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.