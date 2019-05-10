SWEPCO crews go high-tech with drone

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -SWEPCO crews are using a drone along Bill Owens Parkway in Longview for a low-level assessment of damage to power lines.
SWEPCO’s Mark Robinson says this is the first time they’ve used a drone in the Longview district.
The drone allows them to assess damage without sending a person into heavy vegetation or high water.
There’s a high definition camera attached to the drone that captures close-up images in real time and feeds them back to a computer. They also capture still shots and video to analyze later.
