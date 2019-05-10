Suspects in Colorado school shooting due back in court

In this Wednesday, May 8, 2019 file photo, Devon Erickson, an accused STEM School shooter, appears at the Douglas County Courthouse in Castle Rock, Colo. Erickson and another suspect in the suburban Denver school shooting are due back in court as prosecutors file charges in the violent attack that killed a student and wounded multiple others. Prosecutors also are expected to decide Friday, May 10, whether to charge the younger suspect, Maya McKinney, 16, as an adult. (Joe Amon/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File)