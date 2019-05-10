Sabine River at various levels of flooding following heavy rain

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Flood gauges monitored by the National Weather Service in Shreveport show the effect of heavy rain this week across East Texas.
Five gauges along the Sabine River from Mineola to Beckville are at flooding stage and expected to grow deeper with the rain this weekend.
A note on the hydrology website says that forecasts take into account past precipitation and the amounts expected about 12 hours into the future.
Here’s a quick look at the latest readings and forecasts:
Sabine River near Mineola – Moderate flooding
- Current level: 19.4 feet and nearly at peak
- Location: Highway 69 at the Wood and Smith county line
- Peak forecast: 19.5 feet by Friday afternoon
- Historic level: 24.37 feet in June 1943
Sabine River near Hawkins – Minor flooding
- Current level: 31.18 feet and rising
- Location: Off Hwy 14 on the Wood and Smith county line
- Peak forecast: 33.4 feet on Sunday morning
- Historic level: 37.20 feet in December 2015
Sabine River near Gladewater – Moderate flooding
- Current level: 35.12 feet
- Location: on US 271 near the Gladewater Municipal Airport
- Forecast: Major flood level expected by Monday morning when levels reach 37.5 feet, about 6 feet higher than normal.
- Historic level: 44.16 feet in April 1945
Sabine River below Longview – Moderate flooding
- Current level: 30.8 feet (flooding level begins at 30 feet)
- Location: Highway 149 in Lakeport
- Forecast: Reaching 34.4 feet by Wednesday morning. Major flood level begins at 35 feet.
- Historic level: 40 feet in May 1966
Sabine River near Beckville – Minor flooding
- Current level: 29.69 feet (moderate flooding begins at 30 feet)
- Location: Highway 59 N at the Harrison and Panola county line
- Forecast: Receding
- Historic level: 40.10 feet in April 1945
