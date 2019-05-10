Rusk County Sheriff’s deputies arrest 2 in connection to ‘damsel in distress’ robbery

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Deputies with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and a woman earlier this month in connection to allegations that they ambushed a Good Samaritan who thought he was helping a “damsel in distress” that had broken down on the side of the road.
Miguel Huerta and Brittney Allgood were both arrested and charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery. Each person’s bond amount was set $85,000.
According to a press release, on May 1, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report about an aggravated robbery that occurred near the intersection of FM 3053 and FM 1639 in Rusk County.
A woman allegedly pretended to be broken down on the side of the road with her car hood raised, “playing the damsel in distress.” She conned a Rusk County citizen into helping her, and after the man traveled to the nearest gas station and returned to the woman’s vehicle, a man wearing a mask came out of the woods and robbed the man at gunpoint, the press release stated.
The male suspect allegedly took the victim’s wallet, keys, and phone.
“After a thorough investigation and with the aid from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and the Kilgore Police Department, both suspects were identified and charged with the criminal offense of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony,” the press release stated.
Huerta and Allgood were also connected to a recent burglary of a building, the press release stated.
